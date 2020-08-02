More than 1,000 evacuate as Apple Fire blazes in Southern California

Aug. 2 (UPI) — A wildfire broke out overnight Friday in Southern California, prompting officials to order evacuations for about 150 homes Saturday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the blaze, which began Friday, was 1,900 acres with 0% containment as of 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

It’s located in Cherry Valley in Riverside County, about 25 miles northwest of Palm Springs and 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

Cal Fire said the blaze destroyed one home and threatened more than 150 others.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office ordered mandatory evacuations for about 1,000 residents of Oak Glen, Cherry Valley and Banning Bench. Officials set up an evacuation assistance center at Beaumont High School.

More than 200 fire personnel responded to the fire.