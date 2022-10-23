Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho

Oct. 23 (UPI) — Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.

Idaho Fish and Game said a resident in the New Plymouth area contacted the department Thursday night to report they had encountered a 3 1/2-foot alligator while walking their dog.

The resident was able to wrangle the alligator into a horse trailer, where Fish and Game Officer Brian Marek retrieved it the next morning.

“In all likelihood, this alligator got loose from someone, and we are interested in finding the owner,” regional conservation officer Matt O’Connell said in the Fish and Game news release.

Alligators are not legal to be kept in Idaho without a permit from the state.