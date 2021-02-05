N.M. State Police officer killed, others injured in interstate shooting

Feb. 5 (UPI) — A New Mexico State Police officer died Thursday and others were injured after a shooting on Interstate 10, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was killed in a later shootout in Las Cruces.

The NMSP said the initial shooting happened on the interstate near the city of Deming in Luna County. “Several” officers were injured in the shooting, which involved multiple agencies.

The suspect fled the first scene, traveling east toward Las Cruces, where he was met by a Las Cruces police officer. KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reported the suspect exited his truck and opened fire, injuring the officer.

The NMSP said the suspect was dead, but didn’t elaborate on his cause of death.

State police said they shut down I-10 in both directions from milepost 139-141 as they investigate the shootings.