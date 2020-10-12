Nasdaq gains 296 points in best day since September as tech stocks surge

By
United Press International
-
A sign for Wall Street hangs outside at the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Stocks were down Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump's news conference on China. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 12 (UPI) — The Nasdaq Composite recorded its best day in a month on Monday as tech stocks helped to push the broader markets higher.

The tech-heavy index climbed 296.32 points, or 2.56%, its best day since Sept. 9, when it rose 2.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 250.62 points, or 0.88%, while the S&P 500 ended the day up 56.96 points, or 1.64%.

Apple stock led Monday’s tech surge, gaining 6.37% ahead of the expected announcement of its first 5G iPhone, as Apple shares have historically outperformed the broader market following the launch of an iPhone.

Amazon also grew 4.75% Monday, Facebook gained 4.27%, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, increased 3.58% and Microsoft rose 2.59%.

Monday’s gains helped push the Nasdaq closer to exiting corrections territory — defined as a 10% drop from a recent high — as it hit 11,876.26 points, nearing a new record peak of more than 12,056.44.

The tech push helped markets rise Monday despite ongoing turbulence in negotiations over an additional round of COVID-19 stimulus before November’s election.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the White House’s most recent $1.8 trillion proposal as “insufficient” while Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called for Congress to hold a separate vote on releasing unused Paycheck Protection Program funds.

