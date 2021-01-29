Navy pushes back window for physical fitness test due to COVID

Jan. 29 (UPI) — The Navy is pushing back the start of its physical fitness test from March to July.

Per an administrative message posted Wednesday, the service has shifted the window from July 1 to Dec. 31.

The Navy intends to wait until COVID-19 vaccines have been more widely distributed before administering the test.

The message also said officials want to wait until the worst of the flu season has waned before administering the test.

The testing is typically done twice a year, but that has been reduced to one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sailors who fail their test will be allowed to take another official or mock test before the end of the year, with commanders ultimately deciding how many chances a sailor gets to take the test.

In November the Navy added two new events — the forearm plank and the 2,000-meter row — to the fitness assessment, and dropped the curl-up.