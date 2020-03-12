NBA postpones season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Basketball Association announced it is suspending the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder were preparing to play at the Chesapeake Energy Arena when the game was stopped just prior to tipoff and the crowd was sent home.

The NBA’S statement is as follows:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.