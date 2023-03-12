New Hampshire legislator charged after blocking snowplow, threatening driver

March 11 (UPI) — A state legislator from New Hampshire is facing charges after being filmed yelling at and threatening a man driving a snow plow, authorities say.

Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, a Republican from Wentworth, N.H., was arrested Friday following last week’s encounter with the plow driver and was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, the New Hampshire State Police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the incident was recorded on cellphone video by the driver, a member of the Wentworth Highway Department, who claimed Greeson “had been obstructing in his efforts of snow removal.”

The video of the March 4 incident showed Greeson shouting and swearing at the driver in a loud tirade about how he was clearing snow.

The driver, Paul Manson, told WMUR-TV he’s glad the state lawmaker was being held accountable for his actions.

“I was trying to do my job. I was mortified and just having somebody treat somebody like that,” he said.

Greeson told the broadcaster he had “apologized to the man,” adding that his apology was accepted and that each have “both moved on.”