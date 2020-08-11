Aug. 10 (UPI) — The United States saw a decline in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — under 50,000 — according to updated figures Monday from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

There were additions of about 47,000 cases, according to the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, a decline of several thousand from the previous day and the first single-day tally under 50,000 since Aug. 3.

To date, there have been about 5.05 million cases and 163,000 deaths in the United States, Johns Hopkins data showed.

About 600 deaths were reported nationwide Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project — a sizable decline after three consecutive days of at least 1,250.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said more than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks of July — a 40% increase since March.

The data shows that while children under 19 still account for just a small portion of total cases, the number of childhood cases is growing as schools nationwide prepare to begin the new academic year.

There have been nearly 339,000 total child cases since the start of the pandemic, representing 8.8% of all cases, the AAP found.

Six states had at least 15,000 cases — California, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia. Arizona had the most, more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 children. The U.S. average was 447.

Although COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in children are uncommon and severe illnesses are rare, at least 86 have died of the disease since May, according to the report.

In Georgia, six students and three staff members at North Paulding High School tested positive after a viral photo showed students crowded in hallways after classes began last week.

In Texas, state officials on Monday are debating whether to collect data on the number of coronavirus cases at public schools.

The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services say they are “in discussions” about whether to collect the data and provide it to the public.

“This question on data collection is still under active deliberation by the agency, and we expect to have an update in coming weeks on what, if any, data will be required and how it will be recorded,” TEA spokesman Frank Ward said.