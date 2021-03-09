New York A.G. appoints lawyers for Andrew Cuomo investigation

March 9 (UPI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James issued a statement announcing former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark will lead the investigation into allegations by at least five former Cuomo aides accusing him of unwanted touching and kissing, and sexual harassment.

“There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve,” James said.

Kim and Clark will be supported in the investigation by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo and Yannick Grant. They will be tasked with issuing subpoenas, examining documents, conducting interviews and analyzing data regarding the allegations and the Cuomo administration’s handling of the situation.

The team will report weekly to James’ office throughout the course of the investigation and will produce a written report including its findings upon the completion of the investigation.

Republicans in the New York State Assembly also introduced a resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against Cuomo, a Democrat.

The resolution comes after New York Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, called for Cuomo’s resignation on Sunday.

Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay said Republicans in the Democratic-controlled chamber can’t ensure that the measure is passed but are “going to keep pounding on this issue.”

“If they really believe in resignation, why not start impeachment?” he said.

Cuomo has apologized for behavior that made people uncomfortable but denied that he “touched anyone inappropriately” and said Sunday that he would not resign before the results of James’ investigation, which he has supported.