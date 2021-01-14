New York City ending contracts with Trump Organization over Capitol attack

Jan. 13 (UPI) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city will cut ties with the Trump Organization, ending its contracts to operate several public venues, citing the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week as the reason.

The Trump Organization had agreements with the city to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks and Ferry Point Golf Course. De Blasio said the city has started the process to end those ties, per their contracts.

The Carousel’s termination will be effective 25 days after the city’s termination notice is delivered, and the agreement for the Wollman and Lasker rinks ends after 30 days, de Blasio said.

The mayor blamed President Donald Trump for provoking the U.S. Capitol attack by radical Trump supporters on Jan. 6, and said the violence made it impossible for the city to continue its relationship with the organization.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The Trump Organization pushed back by threatening legal action if the city proceeds.

“Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s blatant disregard for the facts,” a Trump Organization spokesman said.

“The city of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars. This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”

The city’s move came after a number of other businesses announced plans to cut ties with Trump’s businesses.

PGA of America said over the weekend it’s pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J.