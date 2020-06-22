Nine injured, one critical after shooting at large Syracuse gathering

June 21 (UPI) — At least nine people were injured in a shooting at a large gathering in New York on Saturday night, police said.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the victims included a 17-year-old male who was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition. The other eight gunshot victims sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The ages of the victims ranged from 17 to 53.

Police arrived at the scene when officers responded to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in Syracuse and found hundreds of people in the street reporting that someone was shooting.

Police did not hear gunshots when they arrived and did not have any suspect information, nor anyone in custody in relation to the shooting.

“I believe we have two or three different scenes, so I don’t know which location contributed to what victims,” Buckner said.

A witness said the shooting took place during an annual outdoor celebration for her son’s birthday that was scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

About 15 minutes before the end of the event, witnesses said the music stopped and people began to scatter after hearing gunshots.