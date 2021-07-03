Northern California wildfires burn 33K acres

July 3 (UPI) — Multiple wildfires have collectively burned more than 33,000 acres of land in Northern California, state fire officials said Friday, prompting evacuations in some mountainside communities.

Officials ordered evacuations in locations near and throughout the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which comprises parts of Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Modoc and Humboldt counties. As of Friday morning, the Salt Fire in the region had burned 5,043 acres and was 5% contained.

The Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif., reported the blaze destroyed at least a dozen homes and other buildings.

The U.S. Forest Service called for public help identifying the cause of the fire, asking for information on potentially disabled or slow-moving vehicles traveling on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Farther north, the Lava Fire, sparked one week ago by lightning, had burned 23,849 acres and was 27% contained as of Friday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuations were in place for portions of Siskiyou County, affecting thousands of residents, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The Tennant Fire, situated in the Klamath National Forest, was 9,836 acres and 6% contained as of Friday morning. Evacuation orders were in place for parts of northeast Siskiyou County.