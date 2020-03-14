Northrop Grumman awarded $49.1M for work on LCS gun mission modules

March 14 (UPI) — Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a $49.1 million contract modification for work on the littoral combat ship mission modules program.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in March 2017.

It funds engineering services for gun mission modules, including support for outfitting and installation, interim deport level maintenance, engineering support and sustainment.

The contract also funds incidental costs related to engineering services for mission modules.

Work on the contract will be performed in a variety of U.S. locations, including Bethpage, N.Y.; San Diego, Calif.; and Port Hueneme, Calif.

Work is expected to be complete by March 2021.