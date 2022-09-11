NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump’s Saudi-backed golf event

Sept. 10 (UPI) — Top New York City Council members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to cancel a Saudi-backed golf tournament at a course run by Donald Trump‘s company.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, council member Shekar Krishnan and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue urged Mayor Adams to cancel the Trump company license to operate the Bronx golf course. That would also cancel the tournament.

Their letter said the mayor should immediately terminate the license agreement with Trump Ferry Point LLC to operate the golf course “because of a consistent and documented pattern of criminal behavior.”

“In addition to the long history of the Trump Organization’s problematic practices and fraudulent operations, the recently announced plans for the Aramco Team Series women’s golf tournament to be held at Ferry Point Park are an affront to the values of New York City,” the letter said.

The letter went on to cite the multiple criminal investigations of Donald Trump, and the tax evasion, larceny and conspiracy guilty pleas of former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.

“What Speaker Adams and council member Krishnan are advocating would require the city to pay up to thirty million dollars to the Trump Organization, an outcome no one should want — despite our shared desire to see the Trump Organization removed from the golf course,” said Maxwell Young, a spokesman for the mayor said in a statement to CNN.