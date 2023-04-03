NYC parking attendant, alleged burglar face attempted murder charges after shots fired

April 2 (UPI) — A parking garage attendant and suspected burglar both face attempted murder charges after an altercation between the two resulting in both men being shot.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident between alleged burglar Charles Rodie, 59, and parking garage attendant Moussa Diarra, 57, both Manhattan residents.

Police responded to shots fired in front of the parking garage at 340 West 31st Street in Midtown Manhattan at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, a police spokesperson confirmed in an email to UPI.

When officers arrived, they found two men who suffered gunshot wounds.

Rodie had suffered a graze wound to his head and Diarra was shot in the torso. Both were transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Diarra confronted Rodie when Rodie pulled a gun and fired four shots, the New York Daily News reported. Diarra then took the gun from Rodie and fired two shots at him. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Rodie will be charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said. Diarra will be charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has not filed any charges in the case as of Sunday, the Daily News reported. The investigation is ongoing.