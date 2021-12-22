NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives

Dec. 21 (UPI) —

The mayor made the announcement after President Joe Biden announced changes to the federal government’s response to the Omicron variant of the virus.

This is not the first time New York has offered financial incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The new incentive program runs until Dec. 31.

“Get boosted at a City-run site by December 31 and you’ll get $100,” wrote de Blasio in a tweet.

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the rise across the city.

The Radio City Rockettes canceled their Christmas performances, while Saturday Night Live removed its live studio audience and performed the last show this year with just two regular cast members and some guests.

The first known death related to the Omicron variant in the United States was reported in Houston on Monday.