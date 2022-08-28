NYPD search for gunman after 5 shot, 1 fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk

Aug. 28 (UPI) — Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.

Officers with the NYPD responded to the boardwalk and West 29th Street in Brooklyn after a 911 call reporting multiple people shot around 11:57 p.m. Saturday night, a police spokesperson confirmed to UPI.

The 42-year-old man who was killed had not been identified pending a family notification. He was shot in the back.

The other four victims were described as a 49-year-old woman who was wounded in the right leg, a 34-year-old woman who was shot in the right foot, a 46-year-old man who was wounded in the left leg and another man who was shot in the left leg.

The victims were all transported to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn for treatment.

No arrests had been made and police told CNN that officers are still looking for at least one gunman.

Bystanders told WABC that they heard about seven shots in “very quick” succession.

“I was like, someone is having a celebration of some sorts probably,” one bystander said. “I didn’t see any fireworks though. So, I was like, it might be gunfire, but I wish it was the fireworks.”

Data from the NYPD updated last Sunday shows that there have been 1,077 shooting victims so far this year, a 10.8% drop from the same time last year when there were 1,207 shooting victims.

The number of shooting incidents has also dropped from 1,010 by Aug. 21, 2021, to 896 by the same date this year, a decrease of more than 11%. Murders dropped 11.2% from 304 in 2021 to 270 this year.