Officer dead in Houston police helicopter crash

May 3 (UPI) — A Houston police helicopter crashed into an apartment complex early Saturday, killing one officer and injuring a second, law enforcement authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo identified the fallen officer as Jason Knox.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, two young children, his parents [Mike Knox] and Mrs. Knox, his extended family, colleagues & friends,” Acevedo said in a tweet.

Jason Knox was the son of former officer and current Houston City Council member Mike Knox.

The Houston Police Department said the helicopter was responding to a report about two bodies discovered in the bayou around 2 a.m. when it crashed. It hit an unoccupied apartment complex during the crash.

The surviving officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in critical condition.