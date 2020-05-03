Officer dead in Houston police helicopter crash

By
United Press International
-
Officer Jason Knox was the son of former officer and Houston City Council member Mike Knox. File Photo courtesy of Chief Art Acevedo

May 3 (UPI) — A Houston police helicopter crashed into an apartment complex early Saturday, killing one officer and injuring a second, law enforcement authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo identified the fallen officer as Jason Knox.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, two young children, his parents [Mike Knox] and Mrs. Knox, his extended family, colleagues & friends,” Acevedo said in a tweet.

Jason Knox was the son of former officer and current Houston City Council member Mike Knox.

The Houston Police Department said the helicopter was responding to a report about two bodies discovered in the bayou around 2 a.m. when it crashed. It hit an unoccupied apartment complex during the crash.

The surviving officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in critical condition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here