Officials: 15-year-old student athlete killed in Florida funeral shooting

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Officials confirmed on Sunday that a 15-year-old student athlete at a Florida high school was one of two people killed in a Saturday shooting outside a church.

In a statement, Broward County Public Schools said Terrence Jackson, a 10th-grade student at Deerfield High School, was shot and killed following a Saturday funeral.

“Terrence was a good student and a good athlete,” Broward County Public Schools said. “He was a valued member of the football team and student body and will be deeply missed by his teammates, friends and teachers.”

Police responded to the shooting outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jackson and Royce Freeman, 47, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Riviera Beach Police Department said.

Shanita Miller, 30, was also shot and was transported to a local hospital, where she was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

While the motive behind the shooting was still under investigation, police said it is believed to have been the result of a dispute between relatives attending the funeral for the deceased and the shooters.

“This shooting was not a random act of violence,” the Riviera Beach Police Department said in a press release. “The victims and the shooters were known to each other.”

Police initially reported that four people were injured at the scene but clarified that it was learned after further investigation that the fourth victim was wounded at a separate, unrelated shooting.