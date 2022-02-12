Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech

Feb. 12 (UPI) — Government officials are calling for action to end a large protest at a port of entry between the United States and Canada — and U.S. security officials say they’re monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl this weekend and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next month.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests began in late January and returned about a week ago at the port of entry that separates Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. The demonstrations are causing trouble for trucks moving products between the United States and Canada — particularly for U.S. automakers in Michigan.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency for the province, saying he’s giving police “the tools and powers to resolve this situation and restore order.”

“The right to protest does not outweigh the right to get food, fuel and goods across our border,” he tweeted.

“There will be consequences for these actions and they will be severe.”

On Thursday, officials in Windsor asked for a court injunction to clear the activists from the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor and Detroit and is one of the busiest trade routes between the two countries.

“The economic harm that this occupation is having on international trade is not sustainable, and it must come to an end,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said, MLive.com reported.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said trucking protesters have “illegally seized” public infrastructure at border crossings and called on authorities to do something.

Automaker Ford started flying parts into Windsor to bypass the demonstrators to keep its plants operating. General Motors said it’s also using planes to make deliveries to avoid disruptions at its plants.

Matt Moroun, chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Co., told the Detroit Free Press that the truckers’ blockage “cannot continue any longer.”

“After the blockade is cleared, we need to shift our thinking and recognize that these crossings are too important to be subjected to politics and short-term thinking that compromises the ability of commerce to flow,” Moroun said.

Michigan State Police have been encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes away from the Ambassador Bridge to decrease congestion until the dispute is resolved.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Canadian authorities to take all “necessary and appropriate” steps to get the bridge’s traffic flowing again.

“Our communities and automotive, manufacturing and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects,” Whitmer said, according to the Free Press. “It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”