Officials released name of Idaho deputy accidently killed by another office

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an officer accidentally killed in the line of duty on Monday.

The victim, who was struck by another officer’s patrol car, was Deputy Wyatt Maser, 23. The statement says Maser, who began working for the office in April of last year, “was on patrol in the early morning hours of May 18th, 2020 when he responded to assist another Deputy on the Bone Road.

“While attempting to take a female adult wielding a machete into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel who was responding to the area to assist came upon the three in the roadway and struck Deputy Maser with his vehicle. Deputy Maser succumbed to his injuries after several Deputies and emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department attempted life saving measures from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.”

The statement says Sheriff Paul Wilde and all who work for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, “are humbled at the outpouring of support for the Maser family and our deputies.

“Deputy Maser was known as a hard working member of our team and family, and our hearts are filled with sadness at his loss.”

Funeral services are tentatively set for Friday in the Idaho Falls area. To reach the sheriff’s website, click here. The site also shares information who may want to donate to a memorial fund.

The sheriff’s statement thanked everyone for condolences.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants to extend its appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, agencies, and businesses from around the state and country who have reached out and expressed their condolences to our agency and the family of our fallen Deputy.”