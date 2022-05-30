Officials say 1 dead after avalanche in Colorado’s Rocky Mtn. National Park

May 30 (UPI) — Officials in Colorado said one person died and two others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The rock fall and avalanche was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker and was witnessed by climbers, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Rescuers were then deployed for two men and a woman who were impacted by the avalanche, resulting in the woman receiving treatment at the scene for minor injuries before being flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at about 4:15 p.m. for further care.

Due to the location and severity of the injuries sustained, one of the two men needed to be extricated from the mountain via a hoist operation that used a winch-operated cable. Then during “a brief weather window” at about 2 p.m., he was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows before being transferred via air ambulance to the Medical Center of the Rockies, the National Park Service said.

“Rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet and at times experienced winter-like weather conditions throughout the day,” the service said.

The body of the deceased man was located after 5 p.m. Sunday with the use of a detector that emits radar signals and by probing through avalanche debits, officials said, but due to the weather the recovery operation has been delayed.

Identifying information about the victims has been withheld until their families have been notified, it said.