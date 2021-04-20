Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers to resign from Congress in May

April 20 (UPI) — Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers announced Monday that he will resign from Congress next month to take on the role as the head of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers, a Republican who was first elected to represent Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in 2010 and served as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2018, made the announcement in a series of tweets on Monday night.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work and put our fiscal house in order,” he wrote. “I’m excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that.”

Stivers will depart from Congress effective May 16 to take on the role of president and CEO of the state’s Chamber of Commerce, he said.

He also confirmed to Politico that he will not run for Senate despite raising nearly $1.4 million in anticipation of a bid to replace Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

As a result of Stivers’ departure, a special election will be held in the district to fill his seat.

The state is already set to host a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.