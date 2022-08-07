Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest

Aug. 7 (UPI) — Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said.

The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.

The Dayton Daily News reported that police blocked off two residences with crime scene tape.

“Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The BTPD identified Stephen Marlow, 39, as a person of interest in the shooting. They believe he fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge with an Ohio license plate of JES9806. He was described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, short, brown hair, and last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

“We don’t believe that there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood at this time but we will continue to have crews in the area in case Marlow would return and we encourage neighbors to be aware of their surroundings and review any video camera footage that they may have from earlier today,” the BTPD said.

The Daily News reported that Marlow was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing linked to a 2019 incident in Vandalia. He was sentenced to five years of probation.