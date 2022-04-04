One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

April 3 (UPI) — One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore.

Another 11 people were taken to hospitals with one in critical condition.

Three of the individuals shot were minors, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said that one person fired a gun into the air and then another person fired a gun in the direction of a crowd.

An investigation into the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the shooting was “horrific and unacceptable.”

“I am praying for the victims, and I look forward to our police department bringing those responsible to justice,” said Johnson.