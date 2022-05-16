One dead, 4 critically injured in shooting at California church

May 15 (UPI) — One person was killed and four more were critically injured in a shooting at a California church, authorities said Sunday.

A suspect was detained at the scene of the shooting, which took place at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. PDT., and a weapon that may have been involved was recovered, the Orange County Sheriff‘s office said.

All of the victims in the shooting are adults and the injured victims were transported to hospitals, the sheriff’s office added.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it was on the scene treating victims and transporting patients to hospitals.

FBI agents were also responding to assist the sheriff’s department at the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was actively monitoring the situation and working closely with law enforcement.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

The shooting comes just a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday in which gunman Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting 10 people.