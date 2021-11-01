One killed, 9 injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party

Oct. 31 (UPI) — One man was killed and nine more people were injured in a shooting at a Texas Halloween party.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Octavia’s Event Center at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday where they encountered people running from the building while several inside had sustained gunshot wounds, the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Texarkana is 180 miles northeast of Dallas and near Arkansas.

A 20-year-old man died after being transported to a hospital but police said the injuries sustained by the remaining victims did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a black male who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The motive was not immediately known, but police said initial investigations indicated it may have been the result of “some type of disturbance among some partygoers.”