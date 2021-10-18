One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University

Oct. 17 (UPI) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana on Sunday.

In a statement shared to Facebook, the university said a non-student was killed, while at least one enrolled student was injured in the shooting which took place at 1:15 p.m. in the quad area of campus during a homecoming event.

“All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police,” the university said.

The university also canceled the remaining homecoming activities scheduled for Saturday and classes on Monday.

Louisiana State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Sunday’s incident was the second fatal shooting on the campus this week.

State police on Friday issued an arrest warrant Friday for a suspect in a shooting Wednesday that killed 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injured a 16-year-old.

The university increased security following the Wednesday shooting, informing students there would be “increased law enforcement presence” throughout the rest of the homecoming events.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot issued a statement questioning why the shootings took place on its campus.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Gallot. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well.”