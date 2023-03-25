One pulled alive, at least 2 dead, in explosion at Pa. chocolate factory

March 25 (UPI) — One person was pulled alive from the rubble while rescue efforts continued Saturday following a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory northwest of Philadelphia.

At least two people are confirmed dead while another eight were taken by ambulance to area hospitals overnight, West Reading Borough, Pa., Mayor Samantha Kaag told reporters.

“The discovery of life overnight…provides hope that others still may be found,” West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben added during a briefing.

First responders are continuing rescue efforts using specialized equipment.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was reporting five deaths with six injuries following the blast at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant, located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Bucks County.

Kaag, however, refuted those numbers and chastised the state agency.

“That is not accurate,” she said of the report of five deaths. “Come to us for the updates … lean on us for the proper counts.

“We had about eight go to the hospital last night, but we can’t speculate on their condition or on if there’s any more or less. Unfortunately it’s a tragic event that we’re still gathering information on.”

“We can confirm our numbers, for now,” Holben added.

The explosion happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, shaking the surrounding neighborhood while leveling at least one building and causing what appeared to be extensive damage to a nearby structure.

Traffic camera footage showed massive flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air at the scene of the explosion.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler told WGAL-TV eight injured people were taken to Reading Hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

“The tragic explosion at R.M. Palmer Company and loss of life has shaken our community,” Kaag said in an issued statement.

“It is always difficult to come to terms with such sudden and unexpected events and unfortunately that is what has happened today. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have been affected.”