Otter triplets celebrate first birthday at St. Louis Aquarium

By
United Press International
-
The St. Louis Union Station Aquarium's otter triplets celebrated their first birthday on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Dec. 31 (UPI) — Staff at the newly opened St. Louis Aquarium celebrated their resident otter triplets’ first birthday on Monday.

The trio of otters Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn were presented with the tasty treat of a birthday “cake” made of ice and fish.

The trio of rescued otters was born on Dec. 30, 2018, and were transferred to St. Louis from Florida in September.

They are currently housed in the Changing Rivers section of the aquarium.

The St. Louis Aquarium in Union Station opened on Christmas Day and is home to more than 13,000 animals.

