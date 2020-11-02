Pattern flip to bring big changes across U.S. during first week of November

In stark contrast to the wild weather during the last week of October, a tranquil and mild pattern is forecast to set up across a large swath of the United States during the first week of November.

Forecasters say that residents in the Plains who were in the grips of bone-chilling cold, snow and ice this past week will be basking in September-like warmth by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, areas of the Northeast are also likely to turn milder, following a wintry blow into Tuesday.

“This week will feature a much needed break in the active weather across most of the country. Outside of the Pacific Northwest, very little rainfall is expected,” AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist David Samuhel said.

The rather benign weather pattern will be thanks to a northward shift in the jet stream, or the fast river of air at the level that jets cruise which guides weather systems along. In its orientation for most of the week, the jet stream will guide storms into the Pacific Northwest and Canada, as opposed to the central or eastern U.S.

This general west-to-east positioning of the jet stream allows mild air from the Pacific Ocean to flow freely across the country, with no intrusions of Arctic air from Canada.

As a result, daytime temperatures during the second half of the week may be upwards of 50 degrees Fahrenheit higher than during the core of the cold last week. Factoring in how it feels to residents in the area, the swing from the last week of October to the first week of November may be as high as 70 degrees.

For example, Amarillo, Texas, had highs in the upper 20s with AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures in the teens this past week, but may near the 80-degree mark by Wednesday and Thursday.

“Temperatures will soar to well above-normal levels across the Rockies and Plains, with highs 10-15 degrees above average in some places,” Samuhel said.

This will result in highs in the 60s and 70s across the region with lower 80s possible in the southern Plains.

“Temperatures will rebound to near normal across the Eastern states during the middle of the week, then back above normal late week into next weekend,” Samuhel said.

After spending Monday in the 40s with even lower AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures, temperatures in Boston and New York City are expected to rebound into the 60s by Thursday. Baltimore and Washington, D.C., could be up near 70 by next weekend.

The stretch of mild and dry weather will offer up excellent traveling conditions and plenty of opportunities for people to get outside, do yard work or construction projects to be completed and farmers to tend to their crops.

In addition, millions of Americans will be able to turn off the heater and at least get a brief reprieve from high heating bills ahead of the winter months.