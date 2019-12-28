Pentagon contractor killed in attack on Iraqi base

Dec. 28 (UPI) — A rocket attack on a military base in northern Iraq killed one U.S. contractor working for the Pentagon and injured multiple U.S. service members Friday, military officials said.

The attack happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Iraqi military’s K1 military base near the city of Kirkuk.

A Defense Department official told Newsweek that service members discovered an abandoned Katyusha multiple-launch rocket system near the base. They estimate between 11 and 14 rockets struck the base, with one hitting a munitions storage facility.

Officials said Iraqi personnel also were injured in the attack.

“Iraqi Security Forces are leading the response and investigation,” said a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. mission fighting the Islamic State.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Pentagon hasn’t officially assigned blame.