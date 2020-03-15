Pentagon restricts domestic travel for military personnel, families

March 15 (UPI) — The Pentagon said it will halt domestic travel for its civilian employees, service members and their families starting Monday because of the coronavirus.

Travel restrictions announced Friday night expand on those announced Wednesday, which prohibit the same group from traveling to, from or through most of Europe, aside from Britain. Those restrictions took effect Thursday.

The new restrictions on domestic travel include travel for permanent change of station and temporary duty. They will also halt civilian hiring at Department of Defense installations.

These restrictions will be effective from Monday through May 11.

“Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons, or warranted due to extreme hardship,” a Department of Defense statement said. “Our goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so our military force remains effective and ready.”