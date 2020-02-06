Pete Buttigieg holds narrow lead as more Iowa Caucus results released

Feb. 5 (UPI) — Pete Buttigieg held onto his narrow lead over fellow presidential contenders Wednesday afternoon as the Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results.

With 92 percent of precincts reporting — up from the 62 percent released Tuesday — the former South Bend, Ind., mayor had 26.5 percent of delegates. It was a slight dip from figures released earlier Wednesday.

The field was largely unchanged with the release of the new numbers, with Sen. Bernie Sanders receiving 25.4 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren receiving 18.3, former Vice President Joe Biden receiving 15.9 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar receiving 12.1 percent. Andrew Yang has 1.1 percent and Tom Steyer has 0.3 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Michael Bennet and former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick weren’t on the Iowa ballot.

Results from Iowa have been delayed for nearly two days after the state’s Democratic Party had difficulties using a new app designed to report delegates Monday night. The candidates have since moved on to campaigning in New Hampshire, which is scheduled to hold the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.