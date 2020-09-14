Philippines deports U.S. Marine convicted of killing transgender woman

Sept. 14 (UPI) — A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in 2014 has been released from prison and deported from the Philippines.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines confirmed in a statement Sunday that Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton had left the country after being pardoned last week by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Lance Corporal Pemberton fulfilled his sentence as ordered by Philippine courts and he departed the Philippines on Sept. 13,” the statement said.

Attorney Rowena Flores said Sunday that Pemberton, her client, was “extremely grateful” for the pardon.

“He wishes he had the words to express the depth of his sorry and regret,” Flores said.

Pemberton’s deportation was arranged by the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration.

Jaime Morente, the commissioner of immigration, had asked the Bureau of Corrections to turn Pemberton over to his department the moment he was released from prison “so that deportation could be implemented and his immediate departure from the country could be arranged and facilitated,” a statement from the bureau said.

The commissioner had said there was no legal impediment or obstacle preventing Pemberton’s departure.

His departure follows Duterte granting Pemberton an “absolute pardon” on Sept. 7 after an Olongapo City court recommended he be released early due to good behavior after serving nearly six years of his 10-year sentence.

Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, explained that the pardon does not erase his conviction.

“What this means is Pemberton is free now and that there is no more question if he is entitled to Good Conduct Time Allowances.”

Pemberton was convicted of homicide by a Philippine court for the October 2014 death of Jennifer Laude when he was 19 while in the Asian country for training. After discovering that Laude was transgender, Pemberton strangled her and attempted to drown her in a hotel toilet.