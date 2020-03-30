Phoenix, Ariz., police commander fatally shot, 2 other officers wounded responding to domestic violence call

PHOENIX, Arizona, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year veteran police officer was shot and killed Sunday and two other officers were wounded when they responded to a domestic violence call in Phoenix.

Commander Greg Carnicle, who was only months away from retiring, was fatally shot at the scene of the incident, near 40th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The other two officers are expected to recover, Phoenix P.D. tweeted late Sunday night.

Carnicle and the other officers were responding to a call at about 7 p.m. reporting a dispute between roommates.

Police were still on scene at 11 p.m. as the investigation into the incident continues.

In the tweet, Phoenix Police Department said of Commander Carnicle:

“During his distinguished career, he held positions throughout the department including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.”

