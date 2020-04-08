Pic of the Day: Pink Moon rises over the Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Skywatchers worldwide, including those in Utah, had quite treat overnight, with the arrival of the Pink Moon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Pink Moon, also known as the Egg Moon, Fish Moon and Sprouting Grass Moon, isn’t actually pink, but is named after a pink flower called the creeping phlox which flourishes in the spring.

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza captured this image of the Pink Moon late Tuesday night as it rose over the Wasatch Front.

This is the closest the moon will come to Earth all year long, making it the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020.

A supermoon is a full moon whose orbit brings it closer to Earth than normal, making it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky.

Astronomers say the Pink Moon Tuesday night appeared about 20 percent larger and brighter than a normal full moon.