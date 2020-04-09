Pic of the Day: Super Pink Moon rises over the Wasatch: Part Deux

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a fair bit of oohing and ahing along the Wasatch Front Wednesday evening, as the Super Pink Moon put on quite a show for the second night in a row.

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza caught the ascending moon as it rose in the eastern sky over Lone Peak about 9:30 p.m. MDT.

NASA defines a supermoon as a full moon which happens near or at the time the Moon is closest to Earth during its monthly elliptical orbit.

During the average lunar perigee the Moon is about 226,000 miles from Earth.

The actual Pink Moon phase began Tuesday night.

NASA says our moon is the fifth largest of the 190+ moons orbiting planets in the Milky Way.