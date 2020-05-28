Police arrest UConn student linked to two killings, ending multi-state manhunt

May 28 (UPI) — Police said late Wednesday officers arrested Peter Manfredonia in Maryland, bringing an end to a multi-state manhunt for the university senior wanted in connection to two killings in Connecticut.

Manfredonia was taken into police custody in Hagerstown, about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore, Connecticut State Police announced via Twitter.

“No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia,” CT State Police said, adding CSP Eastern District Major Crime was on the scene.

The 23-year-old university senior is accused of killing Theodore Demers, a 62-year-old man, and injuring a second unnamed person at a Willington residence on Friday and killing an acquaintance identified as Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, on Sunday in Derby.

Police said he allegedly abducted a second person from the Derby home and drove a stolen car to New Jersey, where he left the kidnapped victim and took an Uber to Pennsylvania.

Authorities made contact with the abducted victim near the Pennsylvania border and recovered the stolen vehicle, police said.

Manfredonia then traveled by Uber to an East Stroudsburg Walmart in possession of a duffel bag police said held a cache of weapons stolen from the first crime scene.

Pennsylvania State Police then issued a release earlier Wednesday stating Manfredonia was spotted at a Chambersburg convenience store near where a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe he was reported to have been driving was recovered.

Manfredonia was then said to have taken an Uber car to Hagerstown, where he was later arrested.

Michael Dolan, an attorney for the suspect’s family, said in a press conference earlier this week that Manfredonia suffers from mental health issues.

More information concerning the case will be released Thursday, CT State Police said.