Police charge 2 in Alabama nightclub shooting that injured 5

April 4 (UPI) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Tuscaloosa, Ala. bar that injured five people early Saturday morning.

WVTM reported that Joe Brothers, Jr., 22, and Joshua Coston, 23, have been arrested on multiple charges that include four counts of attempted murder.

They have also been charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building, three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, CNN reported.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit described the suspects as the initial aggressors, but also said shots were fired back at them in self-defense, injuring Coston.

He and four other victims are receiving medical treatment and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooting took place in a parking lot outside Roxy’s Nightclub in Tuscaloosa at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

It is not clear whether the suspects have attorneys.