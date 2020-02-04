Police clear London’s Soho district after WWII bomb found

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Police evacuated portions of London’s busy and popular Soho district Monday after an unexploded World War II bomb was found at a construction site.

Authorities cordoned off busy thoroughfares including Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue after the ordnance was found at a site near the Soho Hotel.

The hotel, the Soho Theater and many offices, cafes and restaurants were also cleared out as evacuees posted video of the scene online.

Authorities did not immediately say how long the evacuation would last.

Soho, popular with both tourists and residents, is home to the majority of Britain’s film industry distributors and some of London’s most popular clubs and restaurants.

It’s not uncommon for old World War-era bombs to be found in Europe. Last fall, one was found at the main airport in Hamburg, Germany.