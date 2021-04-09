Police: Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams kills 5, self in S.C. shooting

April 8 (UPI) — Police say former NFL player Phillip Adams has killed five people at a South Carolina home near the North Carolina border, including two children and a prominent physician.

The shooting occurred at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, in Rock Hill, about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte, N.C., and 65 miles north of downtown Charleston.

Also found dead were his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; James Lewis, 39; and the Lesslies’ grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. Lewis worked in the Lesslie home.

A sixth wounded victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told CNN that police identified the shooter as Phillip Adams, who returned to his parents’ home, where he was living, and killed himself.

Phillip Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, told WCNC-TV Thursday that his son was involved in the shooting, adding that that “football messed him up.”

The former standout high school athlete in Rock Hill played in the NFL for five years but has not been in the league since 2015. Over his career, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets.

Authorities said earlier Thursday that the gunman had escaped from the Lesslie home and led authorities on an 8-hour manhunt.

Investigators were looking into a motive. It was not immediately known if the shooter knew all of the victims.

“We are shocked that this type of incident happened here,” York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris in a report by WBTV-TV.

“This is a very tragic situation. I’ve lived in Rock Hill my whole life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor. A lot of people know Dr. Lesslie.”