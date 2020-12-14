Police fatally shoot man who opened fire from NYC cathedral

Dec. 14 (UPI) — Police in Manhattan shot and killed an armed man on Sunday who opened fire from the steps of the cathedral St. John the Divine where a crowd had formed for a children’s Christmas concert.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters during a press conference that the concert held on the steps of the cathedral had concluded at about 3:45 p.m., which is when the gunman began firing.

Three officers in the vicinity responded, striking the shooter, who had sought cover behind a marble pillar near the large doors of the church, once in the head, the commissioner said, adding the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police fired 15 shots while the suspect let off multiple rounds during the exchange, Shea said.

“It is by the grace of God today that we don’t have anyone struck,” Shea said, describing the three officers as having acted “heroically.”

No motive was given but witnesses told investigators that the suspect yelled at the police to kill him, Shea said. The Cathedral of St. John the Divine said the suspect had been firing rounds into the air.

Two semi-automatic pistols and a bag believed to have been brought by the suspect were recovered from the scene. The bag contained a can of gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a Bible and tape.

“I think we can all surmise the ill-intentions of the proceeds of the bag,” Shea said.

Police did not reveal the identify of the suspect but said he had a lengthy criminal record.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine confirmed in a statement that no one in attendance for its caroling event was injured, and thanked the first responders for their actions.

“It is horrible that our choir’s gift to New York City, a much-needed afternoon of song and unity, was cut short by this shocking act of violence,” the church said. “We will remain strong, together, and serve as a safe space for prayer, meditation and celebration during the upcoming holiday season.”