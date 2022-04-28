Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

April 27 (UPI) — Wisconsin police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a juvenile in connection with the death of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old whose remains were discovered in a wooded area in the small city of Chippewa Falls on Monday.

The male suspect, who was taken into custody Tuesday night, knew the victim, authorities said at a press conference.

Peters’ father reported the child missing around 9 p.m. on Sunday after she failed to return home from her aunt’s house that evening.

Her bike was located near a walking trail not far from her aunt’s home, according to police, whose teams scoured the wooded area and knocked on nearby doors in their search.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, who said authorities executed a search warrant at a home on N. Grove Street, said he does not believe the community to be under an additional threat, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Local authorities credited the more than 200 tips they received in helping lead them to the arrest.