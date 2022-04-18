Police looking for multiple shooters who killed 2 teens at Pittsburgh house party

April 18 (UPI) — Two people who were killed over the weekend in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh were both 17 and authorities have intensified their search for the shooters, officials said Monday.

Police said that the armed assailants showed up to the party early on Sunday at an Airbnb rental unit on the city’s north side and opened fire. The dead were identified as Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, both 17.

Police said there was gunfire inside and outside the house.

Officials said the attack occurred in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny East neighborhood and didn’t appear to target any specific persons. Several others were injured in the gunfire and some were hurt as they scrambled to escape.

About 200 people were at the house party, most of them under 18.

Audio of a 911 call that was made after the shooting was published by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said that detectives are looking for multiple shooters who used rifles and pistols in the attack, and that about 90 bullets were fired. Investigators didn’t initially describe a motive for the attack.

Sunday’s was Pittsburgh’s fourth shooting in less than 30 hours and its worst mass shooting since the Tree of Life synagogue attack four years ago. It was also the third mass shooting nationwide within 24 hours on Easter weekend.

Pittsburgh Public Schools operated on a partial lockdown on Monday, meaning only those with scheduled appointments were permitted to enter or leave school buildings. Officials said four students from the district were injured at Sunday’s shooting.