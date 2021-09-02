Police: One student dead, suspect at large in N.C. high school shooting

Sept. 1 (UPI) — Police on Wednesday said one student was killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina and the shooter was not yet in custody.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the victim, William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., died after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the shooting at the Winston-Salem, N.C., high school shortly after noon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” Thompson said.

No suspect was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon but authorities believe the shooter was also a student at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting took place and students were reunited with their family members as of 4 p.m.

Police blocked roads to the school and emergency vehicles were present at multiple scenes including the school and nearby parking lot.

Other schools in the area were also placed on lockdown as a precaution but no other shootings or injuries were immediately reported.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the incident.