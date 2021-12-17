Police probe of ‘Rust’ shooting turns to Alec Baldwin’s phone

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Law enforcement in New Mexico will examine the contents of Alec Baldwin‘s iPhone as they continue their investigation of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust.”

Investigators with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office requested a search warrant Thursday for Baldwin’s phone, reports the Santa Fe New Mexican. The probe centers on an Oct. 21 incident where Hutchins was struck with a live round from an antique revolver held by Baldwin during filming of the movie at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Baldwin, an actor and producer in the film, said in an interview with ABC News earlier this month that he did not pull the trigger and the gun misfired.

Approved by a Santa Fe County magistrate, the warrant seeks a “forensic download” of Baldwin’s cellphone to analyze an array of information including images, emails, texts, social media, private messages, videos and GPS data regarding the film’s production, according to the New Mexican.

A judge signed off on a warrant in November authorizing the search of an Albuquerque prop firm.

Baldwin’s attorneys told Deadline that they wanted a warrant to proactively safeguard his “family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.”