Poll results are in: Millions say Elon Musk should step down as CEO of Twitter

Dec. 19 (UPI) — Millions of Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as the company’s new CEO after he posted a poll to the platform on Sunday asking if he should quit.

The poll closed on Monday after 12 hours and more than 17 million votes, with more than 57% saying yes, Musk should go.

Although Musk wrote in the initial tweet that he would “abide by the results of this poll,” there was no immediate word from the billionaire executive on whether he planned to truly follow through on his promise following the results.

Musk became CEO of the company in October after finalizing a deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Aside from attempting to revamp the company’s user verification and content moderation processes, Musk has also stirred controversy by laying off about 50% of the company’s workers and suspending the accounts of several prominent U.S. journalists for what he called “doxxing.”