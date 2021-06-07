Pope Francis expresses ‘sorrow’ but offers no apology for Canada residential school deaths

June 7 (UPI) — Pope Francis expressed sorrow on Sunday over the remains of 215 children found buried late last month at the site of a former Canadian residential school, but did not apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the treatment of Indigenous children at those institutions despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to do so.

Before those in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis called the remains’ discovery at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia “shocking” and said he joins others in the Catholic Church in “expressing my closeness to the Canadian people” who have been traumatized by this revelation.

“This sad discovery further heightens awareness of the pain and sufferings of the past,” he said. “May the political and religious authorities in Canada continue to work together with determination to shed light on this sad event and humbly commit themselves to a path of healing and reconciliation.”

The pope’s speech came more than a week after the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation announced it had found the remains, with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist, buried at the school grounds in Kamloops, which is about 217 miles northeast of Vancouver.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was operated by the Catholic Church from 1890 to 1969 when it was taken over by the Canadian government before closing in 1978.

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission report published in 2015 stated the 139 residential schools operated from the 1880s with a policy that “can best be described as ‘cultural genocide.'” The final school shuttered its doors in 1996.

“The Canadian government pursued this policy of cultural genocide because it wished to divest itself of its legal and financial obligations to Aboriginal people and gain control over their land and resources,” the commission said. “If every Aboriginal person had been ‘absorbed into the body politic,’ there would be no reserves, no treaties and no Aboriginal rights.”

The commission estimates that 150,000 Indigenous students attended these schools, including the 4,100 the commission has identified who died, though it is believed that number is as high as 6,000. The Kamloops school, for instance, by the commission records, had a death toll of only 51 prior to last month’s discovery.

The discovery of the remains has shocked Canada and renewed calls for the pope to apologize on behalf of the Catholic Church.

On Friday, Trudeau told reporters during a press conference that he is disappointed as a Catholic that Francis has failed to apologize and that the church has not provided the Canadian government with residential school records, including those on child deaths under its care.

“We expect the church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this,” he said.

Trudeau said he urged the pope during a visit to the Vatican a few years ago to move forward with the church’s apology, restitution and asking for forgiveness.