Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection

March 29 (UPI) — Pope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome with heart problems and a respiratory infection on Wednesday.

The pope went to the hospital for a checkup, according to the Vatican, but had been experiencing difficulty breathing prior. Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pope was at Gemelli Hospital “for some previously scheduled checkups.”

According to the Telegraph, Francis was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The Vatican News reported that Francis has not tested positive for COVID-19 but he will be hospitalized for a “few days.” His schedule has been cleared for Thursday and Friday.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday he presided over the Wednesday General Audience at St. Peter’s Square.

Francis previously spent 10 days at Gemmelli, where he had part of his colon removed due to diverticulosis in 2021.

The pope has often been seen using a wheelchair due to ongoing knee issues since last year. He has also suffered from sciatica throughout his papacy.

In July, Francis hinted he may scale back on traveling due to his physical condition and was open to the possibility of retiring.

“It’s a natural option, but until today I haven’t knocked on that door. I haven’t said it’s going to go in that direction, I haven’t felt the need to think about this possibility. But that doesn’t mean that the day after tomorrow, I won’t start thinking about it, right? But right now, sincerely, I am not,” Francis said.

According to the Telegraph, Francis was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The Vatican News reported that Francis has not tested positive for COVID-19 but he will be hospitalized for a “few days.” His schedule has been cleared for Thursday and Friday.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday he presided over the Wednesday General Audience at St. Peter’s Square.

Francis previously spent 10 days at Gemmelli, where he had part of his colon removed due to diverticulosis in 2021.

The pope has often been seen using a wheelchair due to ongoing knee issues since last year. He has also suffered from sciatica throughout his papacy.

In July, Francis hinted he may scale back on traveling due to his physical condition and was open to the possibility of retiring.

“It’s a natural option, but until today I haven’t knocked on that door. I haven’t said it’s going to go in that direction, I haven’t felt the need to think about this possibility. But that doesn’t mean that the day after tomorrow, I won’t start thinking about it, right? But right now, sincerely, I am not,” Francis said.

Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned the papacy at age 85 on Feb. 11, 2013 — becoming the first pope to resign in 600 years.